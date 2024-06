Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, cheer on the Chicago Fire, get deals at restaurants in Greektown and Rosemont or see the city from above.

1. ⚽ Chicago Fire

Cheer the Chicago Fire (0-0-1) to victory in their home opener against FC Cincinnati (0-0-1) at Soldier Field.

Catch up quick: The men in red opened their season with a 2-2 stalemate in Philadelphia last Saturday.

The intrigue: Chicago is the third most popular team in the U.S. by county, according to data from Vivid Seats.

By the numbers: The Fire have sold more tickets than any other team in 163 counties, including 52 in Illinois, since 2014.

Sporting Kansas City led all MLS teams, topping ticket sales in 231 counties.

Fun fact: FC Cincinnati leads ticket sales in two Illinois counties: Crawford and Wabash.

When: 7:30pm Saturday

Tickets start at $27

2. 🇬🇷 Greektown Restaurant Week

Get deals on wine, saganaki or baklava by eating at one of these Greektown Restaurant Week spots offering specials Friday through March 7.

The fine print: You must mention "Greektown Restaurant Week" to get deals.

Take advantage of discounted pricing at restaurants in Rosemont, including Land & Lake, Saltwater Coastal Grill and Slyce, from Sunday to March 9.

See Chicago landmarks like Navy Pier, Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago Theatre on a 65-foot spherical screen while fastened in flight motion seats that will make you feel like you're in a hang glider. Tickets

Location: Navy Pier, across from the Children's Museum

Hours: 11am–9pm Friday, 11am–9pm Saturday and Sunday

11am–9pm Friday, 11am–9pm Saturday and Sunday Cost: $25 adults, $15 children 13 and under

$25 adults, $15 children 13 and under Worthy of your time: Look out for Monica's review in the Sunday newsletter.

6. ⛸️ Millennium Park Ice Skating

The last day to skate at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park is this Sunday. Skating is free but reservations are required. RSVP

Hours: 11am–10:30pm Friday–Sunday

11am–10:30pm Friday–Sunday Address: 1 N. Michigan Ave.

7. 😂 Windy City Comedy Festival