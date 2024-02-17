New program aims to help more Chicagoans own homes
To help more Chicagoans become homeowners, the Chicago Housing Authority launched a down payment assistance program late last year.
Why it matters: The U.S. Black homeownership rate (45.9%) is nearly 30 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate (73.8%), per the latest from FRED.
The latest: So far, 16 families have bought a home this way, program manager Jimmy Stewart tells Axios.
How it works: Residents of the agency's public housing and qualified low-income applicants can receive a forgivable grant of up to $20,000.
Flashback: Samantha Stokes, who closed on a home in East Garfield Park in October, was the program's first recipient, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHA also offers a program that allows qualified residents to use their subsidy toward a mortgage for up to 15 years.
Be smart: HUD compiles a variety of homeowner education tools, from figuring out how much house you can afford to finding aid for home repairs.
