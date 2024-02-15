Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Metro Chicago homes owned by Black people are typically worth nearly 40% less than those owned by white people, per data Zillow exclusively shared with Axios. Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than those with white owners ($354,000).

What they're saying: "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.

The appraiser workforce is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies aim to address that, Joseph says.

What's happening: Although racial discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing was outlawed in 1968, racism is still deeply embedded in every part of the buying process.

Black borrowers in Chicago were denied a mortgage in 2022 at a higher rate (15%) than the overall population (8.3%), Crain's Chicago Business reports.

High debt-to-income ratios and poor or nonexistent credit history are the largest reasons Black mortgage applicants are denied at a higher rate than other racial groups in the U.S., Urban Institute researcher Jung Choi tells Axios.

Higher amounts of debt and delinquent payments are tanking credit scores and driving up that DTI ratio, she says.

Compared to other groups, Black people are most likely to be unbanked, largely due to a lack of trust — spurred by predatory lending and discriminatory banking practices.

Zoom in: Real estate agent Courtney Ramirez, who is Black and owns a home in Forest Park, shared her tips for Black homebuyers.

Enlist a lender, loan officer or financial adviser early to understand your options and learn about available resources, Ramirez tells Axios.

She got down payment help for her first house, a condo, from a program geared toward first-time buyers.

Choose a location based on your own needs and interests.

"Don't let anyone steer you to a certain area, be it friends, family or [agents], just because of its racial or ethnic makeup," says Ramirez, who calls that "modern-day self-redlining."

Shop your loan. Working with a broker who competes for the best rates and benefits can help ensure you don't borrow outside your means, Ramirez says.