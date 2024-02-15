2 hours ago - News

Exclusive: Home values by race, mapped

Difference in the typical value of homes owned by Black and white people, by metro area
Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Metro Chicago homes owned by Black people are typically worth nearly 40% less than those owned by white people, per data Zillow exclusively shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than those with white owners ($354,000).

What they're saying: "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.

  • The appraiser workforce is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies aim to address that, Joseph says.

What's happening: Although racial discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing was outlawed in 1968, racism is still deeply embedded in every part of the buying process.

  • Black borrowers in Chicago were denied a mortgage in 2022 at a higher rate (15%) than the overall population (8.3%), Crain's Chicago Business reports.

High debt-to-income ratios and poor or nonexistent credit history are the largest reasons Black mortgage applicants are denied at a higher rate than other racial groups in the U.S., Urban Institute researcher Jung Choi tells Axios.

Zoom in: Real estate agent Courtney Ramirez, who is Black and owns a home in Forest Park, shared her tips for Black homebuyers.

Enlist a lender, loan officer or financial adviser early to understand your options and learn about available resources, Ramirez tells Axios.

  • She got down payment help for her first house, a condo, from a program geared toward first-time buyers.

Choose a location based on your own needs and interests.

  • "Don't let anyone steer you to a certain area, be it friends, family or [agents], just because of its racial or ethnic makeup," says Ramirez, who calls that "modern-day self-redlining."

Shop your loan. Working with a broker who competes for the best rates and benefits can help ensure you don't borrow outside your means, Ramirez says.

