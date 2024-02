Poll: Pick your favorite Chicago snowplow name

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chicago this week released the six winners of its "You Name a Snow Plow" contest:

Skilling It

CTRL-SALT-DELETE

Casimir Plowaski

Ernie Snowbanks

Mies van der Snow

Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

Vote for your favorite below.