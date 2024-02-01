Audubon's findings and failures on display at Field Museum
One of the rarest books in the world is now on display at the Field Museum.
Why it matters: The "Audubon's Birds of America" exhibit challenges the history of John James Audubon, the father of American birding, following a recent reckoning due to his past as a slave owner and anti-abolitionist.
Context: Many birding societies in recent years have moved to remove Audubon's name from their titles, including the Chicago Bird Alliance.
Details: At the centerpiece of the exhibit are Audubon's intricately detailed, artistic renderings of American birds, displayed under glass.
- The book is not usually available for public viewing, and each month museum staff will turn a page to reveal a new bird.
- The exhibit also includes information about Audubon's past, including academic fraud around "The bird of Washington," a species that Audubon claimed to have found — but recorded without evidence — that has never been seen again, according to some experts.
What they're saying: Field Museum bird expert Doug Stotz says the birding world has a long road ahead to confront its ties to systemic racism.
- Take Scott's Oriole, named after Winfield Scott, who led 7,000 men to forcibly remove Cherokees from their ancestral homeland in 1838.
- "He was essentially responsible for laying out what ended up being the Trail of Tears," Stotz says. "He has nothing to do with birds; there's absolutely no reason he should have a bird named for him."
