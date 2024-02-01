Audubon's findings and failures on display at Field Museum

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

One of the rarest books in the world is now on display at the Field Museum.

Why it matters: The "Audubon's Birds of America" exhibit challenges the history of John James Audubon, the father of American birding, following a recent reckoning due to his past as a slave owner and anti-abolitionist.

Context: Many birding societies in recent years have moved to remove Audubon's name from their titles, including the Chicago Bird Alliance.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Details: At the centerpiece of the exhibit are Audubon's intricately detailed, artistic renderings of American birds, displayed under glass.

The book is not usually available for public viewing, and each month museum staff will turn a page to reveal a new bird.

The exhibit also includes information about Audubon's past, including academic fraud around "The bird of Washington," a species that Audubon claimed to have found — but recorded without evidence — that has never been seen again, according to some experts.

What they're saying: Field Museum bird expert Doug Stotz says the birding world has a long road ahead to confront its ties to systemic racism.