Chicago-area fans shell out to see Caitlin Clark at Northwestern game

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs after a game last year. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Do you have your ticket to see Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston tonight? If not, it'll cost you.

Why it matters: NCAA women's basketball tickets have seen a boom in sales since the arrival of megastar Caitlin Clark, according to new data from ticket reseller Vivid Seats.

Zoom in: For tonight's sold-out game, tickets are reselling for as much as $1,324, while the cheapest resale ticket on Ticketmaster is $243.

They're also going for over $200 for the upcoming game against the Illini in Champaign.

