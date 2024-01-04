Share on email (opens in new window)

Two actors perform at the Young Playwrights Festival. Photo: Pegasus Theatre

This weekend in Chicago, support student playwrights, party to David Bowie hits or see Willy Wonka on stage.

See a play written by local students.

Why it matters: This event is the oldest of its kind in the U.S. and supports the next generation of artists.

What's happening: This 37-year-old festival pairs Chicago high school students with industry professionals to produce one-act plays.

Out of 300 submissions, only four students are chosen to participate.

Dates: Previews 7pm Thursday–Saturday, opening ceremony 2:30pm Sunday

When: Performances will be 7pm Fridays, 2:30 and 7pm Saturdays until Jan. 27.

Location: Chicago Dramatists

Cost: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $15 students. Tickets.

🍸 2. Dry January Mocktail Class

Seedlip is helping Chicagoans keep their January dry with a non-alcoholic mocktail class where you'll learn to make three different drinks with a small group. Tickets are $45.

When: 3–4:30pm Saturday

3–4:30pm Saturday Location: Eataly Chicago (second floor)

Celebrate the late David Bowie's 77th birthday with a dance party featuring drag and burlesque performances, specialty cocktails and a Bowie-themed DJ set by Heaven Malone. Tickets.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

$15 in advance, $20 at the door When: 9pm–2am Saturday

9pm–2am Saturday Location: Metro

Metro Of note: This is an 18+ event. ID is required for entry.

🍫 4. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

See Roald Dahl's iconic children's book come to life on stage at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. The musical runs through Jan. 14 and tickets start at $45.

The intrigue: "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Hugh Grant, is still in theaters.

❄️ 5. Sue's Snow Globe Pop-Up