Chicago weekend events: Young Playwrights Festival, Bowie Ball and more
This weekend in Chicago, support student playwrights, party to David Bowie hits or see Willy Wonka on stage.
🎭 1. Young Playwrights Festival
See a play written by local students.
Why it matters: This event is the oldest of its kind in the U.S. and supports the next generation of artists.
What's happening: This 37-year-old festival pairs Chicago high school students with industry professionals to produce one-act plays.
- Out of 300 submissions, only four students are chosen to participate.
Dates: Previews 7pm Thursday–Saturday, opening ceremony 2:30pm Sunday
When: Performances will be 7pm Fridays, 2:30 and 7pm Saturdays until Jan. 27.
Location: Chicago Dramatists
Cost: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $15 students. Tickets.
🍸 2. Dry January Mocktail Class
- Seedlip is helping Chicagoans keep their January dry with a non-alcoholic mocktail class where you'll learn to make three different drinks with a small group. Tickets are $45.
- When: 3–4:30pm Saturday
- Location: Eataly Chicago (second floor)
🪩 3. Bowie Ball
- Celebrate the late David Bowie's 77th birthday with a dance party featuring drag and burlesque performances, specialty cocktails and a Bowie-themed DJ set by Heaven Malone. Tickets.
- Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
- When: 9pm–2am Saturday
- Location: Metro
- Of note: This is an 18+ event. ID is required for entry.
🍫 4. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
- See Roald Dahl's iconic children's book come to life on stage at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. The musical runs through Jan. 14 and tickets start at $45.
- The intrigue: "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Hugh Grant, is still in theaters.
❄️ 5. Sue's Snow Globe Pop-Up
- You still have time to see the Field Museum's snow globe installation featuring Sue the T. rex. The pop-up includes a hot chocolate bar. Free.
- Dates: Daily until Monday, Jan. 8
