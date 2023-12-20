Chicago's New Year's Eve broadcast battle gets bigger

Photo courtesy of NBC 5 Chicago

Let's face it: The idea of going to a crowded club or party to ring in the new year has always played second fiddle to staying home and watching a countdown show go off the rails.

Why it matters: In Chicago, we like our pizza, beer and New Year's Eve countdowns to be local. And two stations are going all-in on their productions ahead of 2024.

What's happening: NBC 5 Chicago is bringing in rocker Billy Corgan to co-host "A Very Chicago New Year" from his tea shop in Highland Park.

What they're saying: "My wife, Chloe, and I had decided to do a somewhat formal New Year's celebration at our teahouse Zuzu's to ring in 2024," Corgan tells Axios.

"The opportunity for us to host is a real honor, and a treat, too, for it's a special moment for all of Chicagoland."

The intrigue: NBC 5 always has stiff competition down the dial. ABC 7 has long been the king of the hill and has hit paydirt with anchors … dancing. Cheryl Scott and Terrell Brown forgo the goofy hats and balloons and instead perform an elaborate dance routine for "Countdown Chicago 2024."

According to ABC 7, the anchors will be playing "secret agents on a mission to thwart an impending A.I. robot takeover of Chicago with some celebrity help."

GIF of a trailer for Countdown Chicago 2024. GIF courtesy of ABC7

Flashback: Chicago stations used to invest in New Year's Eve broadcasts, including ABC7's legendary pairing of Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies.

Next week, Chicago's other stations will run national NYE programming from New York, Nashville and L.A.