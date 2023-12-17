Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chicago's Darnell Mooney reacts after failing to haul in a Hail Mary pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against Cleveland. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears' slim playoff chances were dashed by another late-game collapse, this time losing 20-17 to the Browns in Cleveland.

What's happening: It's the third time this season the team has lost after leading by more than one score in the fourth quarter.

Justin Fields: Good, not great. The embattled quarterback made some nice plays, including a tremendous touchdown throw to tight end Cole Kmet, but also sputtered late when the Bears needed him to seal the game.

MVP: The Bears defense smothered the Browns for most of the game. Led by Montez Sweat, the unit forced three turnovers and ran one interception back for a touchdown.

Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jaquan Brisker all played well.

Yes, but: They did give up 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

LVP: The Bears offensive line was under siege, failing to stop Cleveland's pass rush.

The running game once again was ineffective.

Of note: The Bears could have won the game on a last-second Hail Mary pass, but wide receiver Darnell Mooney dropped it.

Bottom line: The loss in Cleveland all but eliminates the Bears from playoff contention.

What's next: The Bears (5-9) will host the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field.