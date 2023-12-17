Bears lose heartbreaker in Cleveland
The Chicago Bears' slim playoff chances were dashed by another late-game collapse, this time losing 20-17 to the Browns in Cleveland.
What's happening: It's the third time this season the team has lost after leading by more than one score in the fourth quarter.
Justin Fields: Good, not great. The embattled quarterback made some nice plays, including a tremendous touchdown throw to tight end Cole Kmet, but also sputtered late when the Bears needed him to seal the game.
MVP: The Bears defense smothered the Browns for most of the game. Led by Montez Sweat, the unit forced three turnovers and ran one interception back for a touchdown.
- Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jaquan Brisker all played well.
Yes, but: They did give up 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
LVP: The Bears offensive line was under siege, failing to stop Cleveland's pass rush.
- The running game once again was ineffective.
Of note: The Bears could have won the game on a last-second Hail Mary pass, but wide receiver Darnell Mooney dropped it.
Bottom line: The loss in Cleveland all but eliminates the Bears from playoff contention.
What's next: The Bears (5-9) will host the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field.
