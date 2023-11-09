Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago: honor veterans at Soldier Field, walk through light installations at Chicago Botanic Garden, or see Broadway's "Beetlejuice."

Show gratitude to our military at this weekend's Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony.

One of the Navy's first Black four-star admirals, Cecil D. Haney, will be the event's keynote speaker.

Why it matters: This ceremony will honor more than 65,000 local military service members, according to a statement by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

When: Doors open 1oam Saturday

Location: 1st floor United Club at Soldier Field

Complimentary parking is available in the Waldron Deck

Cost: Free

Of note: Business attire or service dress uniforms are encouraged

🧑‍🍳 2. Pilsen Gourmet

Celebrate Latino cuisine and culture from 7–10pm Friday at Apollo's 2000. More than 25 restaurants from the Pilsen neighborhood will serve food samples as well as mezcal and tequila cocktails, micheladas, and beer. Tickets range from $65–$125

💡 3. Lightscape

Take a stroll through illuminated trails at the Chicago Botanic Garden starting tomorrow. The classic winter cathedral will return in addition to new installations. Tickets are $34 for non-members

The comedians/actors will take the stage at 7:30pm tonight and tomorrow at the United Center as a part of their first combined arena tour. Tickets start at $70

🦕 5. Field Museum Free Admission Day

Take advantage of free general admission for Illinois residents at the Field Museum from 9am to 5pm tomorrow. Exhibits

🏓 7. Major League Table Tennis