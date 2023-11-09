45 mins ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: veterans ceremony, Lightscape and more
This weekend in Chicago: honor veterans at Soldier Field, walk through light installations at Chicago Botanic Garden, or see Broadway's "Beetlejuice."
🪖 1. Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony
Show gratitude to our military at this weekend's Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony.
- One of the Navy's first Black four-star admirals, Cecil D. Haney, will be the event's keynote speaker.
Why it matters: This ceremony will honor more than 65,000 local military service members, according to a statement by Mayor Brandon Johnson.
When: Doors open 1oam Saturday
Location: 1st floor United Club at Soldier Field
- Complimentary parking is available in the Waldron Deck
Cost: Free
Of note: Business attire or service dress uniforms are encouraged
🧑🍳 2. Pilsen Gourmet
- Celebrate Latino cuisine and culture from 7–10pm Friday at Apollo's 2000. More than 25 restaurants from the Pilsen neighborhood will serve food samples as well as mezcal and tequila cocktails, micheladas, and beer. Tickets range from $65–$125
💡 3. Lightscape
- Take a stroll through illuminated trails at the Chicago Botanic Garden starting tomorrow. The classic winter cathedral will return in addition to new installations. Tickets are $34 for non-members
🎤 4. Jerry Seinfield and Jim Gaffigan
- The comedians/actors will take the stage at 7:30pm tonight and tomorrow at the United Center as a part of their first combined arena tour. Tickets start at $70
🦕 5. Field Museum Free Admission Day
- Take advantage of free general admission for Illinois residents at the Field Museum from 9am to 5pm tomorrow. Exhibits
🎭 6. "Beetlejuice"
- The hit Broadway musical based on Tim Burton's 1988 film will be at the Auditorium Theatre until Nov. 19. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $50
🏓 7. Major League Table Tennis
- Cheer on the Chicago Wind this weekend in Bedford Park as they take on the Florida Crocs, Carolina Gold Rush, and Princeton Revolution in the East Division MLTT tournament.
- Location: Wintrust Sports Complex
- When: The Wind's matches are at 7:30pm Friday–Sunday. Here's the full tournament schedule.
