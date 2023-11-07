Marcus Stroman reacts as he is removed from a game at Wrigley Field in 2023. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free agency begins for the Cubs and White Sox, which could signal the teams' directions for 2024.

What's happening: Both teams scurried to lock up or cut loose players before the offseason began Monday.

The Cubs lost Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger, who both declined their 2024 contract options. But pitcher Kyle Hendricks and catcher Yan Gomes will stay with the club. The team also fired manager David Ross, replacing him with Brewers' manager Craig Counsell.

The White Sox declined contract options on Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks, while starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will forgo the final year of his contract and hit the market.

The Cubs

Besides the players and managers mentioned above, the Cubs will try to re-sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario. If they can't, their needs are at the corners (1st and 3rd), while also desiring starting pitching.

What we're watching: All eyes on Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani. But The Athletic is reporting the Cubs are looking at the trade market, which could mean blockbusters.

The Cubs could also look to sign Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell.

The White Sox

The lowly Sox are signaling another rebuild after the latest one led to just two playoff wins, followed by a 101-loss season in 2023.

Zoom in: They have significant holes to fill including outfield, shortstop, second base, and starting and relief pitching. Yikes.

What we're watching: A Chicago reunion for Jorge Soler? Also, former Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield is available. But don't look for the Sox to spend big money this offseason.

What's next: The first GM meetings of the offseason are underway in Arizona.