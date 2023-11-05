47 mins ago - News

Bears, Bagent stumble late in loss to Saints

headshot

D'Onta Foreman reacts during the third quarter. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tyson Bagent and the Bears faltered late in New Orleans, losing to the Saints 24-17.

What happened: Bagent played well early but fell apart in the second half, turning the ball over three times in crucial situations.

  • In the fourth quarter, Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

MVP: Tight end Cole Kmet caught two touchdown passes, while D'Onta Foreman continued to impress in the run game.

LVP: The offensive line committed costly penalties and couldn't stop the Saints' pass rush late in the game.

  • The Bears are worst in the league for false starts.
  • Also, kicker Cairo Santos missed a field goal.

Bottom line: The Bears were competitive early, but their late-game woes continue as they drop to 2-7 on the season.

What's next: The Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more