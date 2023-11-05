Bears, Bagent stumble late in loss to Saints
Tyson Bagent and the Bears faltered late in New Orleans, losing to the Saints 24-17.
What happened: Bagent played well early but fell apart in the second half, turning the ball over three times in crucial situations.
- In the fourth quarter, Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
MVP: Tight end Cole Kmet caught two touchdown passes, while D'Onta Foreman continued to impress in the run game.
LVP: The offensive line committed costly penalties and couldn't stop the Saints' pass rush late in the game.
- The Bears are worst in the league for false starts.
- Also, kicker Cairo Santos missed a field goal.
Bottom line: The Bears were competitive early, but their late-game woes continue as they drop to 2-7 on the season.
What's next: The Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football.
