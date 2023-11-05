Share on email (opens in new window)

D'Onta Foreman reacts during the third quarter. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tyson Bagent and the Bears faltered late in New Orleans, losing to the Saints 24-17.

What happened: Bagent played well early but fell apart in the second half, turning the ball over three times in crucial situations.

In the fourth quarter, Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

MVP: Tight end Cole Kmet caught two touchdown passes, while D'Onta Foreman continued to impress in the run game.

LVP: The offensive line committed costly penalties and couldn't stop the Saints' pass rush late in the game.

The Bears are worst in the league for false starts.

Also, kicker Cairo Santos missed a field goal.

Bottom line: The Bears were competitive early, but their late-game woes continue as they drop to 2-7 on the season.

What's next: The Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football.