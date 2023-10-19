Share on email (opens in new window)

Ballet Folklorico Xochitl girls in line at the Arts in the Dark Parade. Photo: Distract Your Face Photography

Check out a spooky parade with thousands of performers, avoid zombies in Elgin or see lowriders at Navy Pier.

Here's what's happening in Chicago this weekend.

Thousands of artists will show off elaborate costumes, masks, acrobatics, puppetry and more at the Arts in the Dark Parade.

Why it matters: This event will showcase 90 arts and cultural organizations, youth programs and aspiring artists.

New this year: A bilingual emcee will provide English and Spanish commentary during the event.

By the numbers: Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the event and 50,ooo are expected to line State Street to watch the parade.

When: 6–8pm Saturday

Location: State Street, moving south from Lake to Van Buren

Cost: Free

Of note: Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

The curated works of award-winning global photographer Steve McCurry will be on display for the first time in the U.S. at the Loyola University Museum of Art. The exhibition will open at 11am Friday. Tickets start at $25.

Enjoy two days of Halloween-themed activities and performances including fire dances, magic and acrobatics at Naper Settlement's annual fall festival from 6:30–10pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20.

Stop by Navy Pier from 10am–8pm Saturday for a celebration of lowrider art and culture — defined as expression through the customization of cars. Tickets start at $15.

Elgin is hosting its annual zombie apocalypse-themed festival from 6–11pm Saturday. If you want to avoid being chased by the undead, you can enjoy the night in the "safe zone" that will include live music, food, drinks, retail vendors, live graffiti artists, street performers and a hookah lounge. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day-of.