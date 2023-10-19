36 mins ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: Arts in the Dark, Lowrider Festival
Check out a spooky parade with thousands of performers, avoid zombies in Elgin or see lowriders at Navy Pier.
- Here's what's happening in Chicago this weekend.
👺 1. Arts in the Dark Parade
Thousands of artists will show off elaborate costumes, masks, acrobatics, puppetry and more at the Arts in the Dark Parade.
Why it matters: This event will showcase 90 arts and cultural organizations, youth programs and aspiring artists.
- New this year: A bilingual emcee will provide English and Spanish commentary during the event.
By the numbers: Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the event and 50,ooo are expected to line State Street to watch the parade.
When: 6–8pm Saturday
Location: State Street, moving south from Lake to Van Buren
Cost: Free
Of note: Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
📷 2. "Steve McCurry: Icons"
- The curated works of award-winning global photographer Steve McCurry will be on display for the first time in the U.S. at the Loyola University Museum of Art. The exhibition will open at 11am Friday. Tickets start at $25.
🪄3. All Hallows' Eve
- Enjoy two days of Halloween-themed activities and performances including fire dances, magic and acrobatics at Naper Settlement's annual fall festival from 6:30–10pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20.
🛞 4. Chicago Lowrider Festival
- Stop by Navy Pier from 10am–8pm Saturday for a celebration of lowrider art and culture — defined as expression through the customization of cars. Tickets start at $15.
🧟 5. Nightmare on Chicago Street
- Elgin is hosting its annual zombie apocalypse-themed festival from 6–11pm Saturday. If you want to avoid being chased by the undead, you can enjoy the night in the "safe zone" that will include live music, food, drinks, retail vendors, live graffiti artists, street performers and a hookah lounge. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day-of.
🎤 6. Victoria Monét
- The R&B singer and hit songwriter for artists like Ariana Grande and Chris Brown will take the stage at House of Blues at 7pm Sunday to perform songs from her new album "Jaguar II." Tickets start at $154.
- Of note: Attendees must be 17 or older and bring ID.
