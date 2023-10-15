Bears lose Fields, fall to Vikings
Quarterback Justin Fields left the game with a hand injury and the Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, 19-13.
Why it matters: The Bears were unable to build off last week's win, instead losing at home to take sole possession of last place in the NFC North.
What happened: Fields had thrown for less than 100 yards when he was injured, but the Bears were trailing by just six points. Backup Tyson Bagent quickly coughed up a fumble that led to a Vikings touchdown.
Yes, but: Bagent had the lone Bears touchdown of the game, scoring on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.
Reality check: The Bears were driving late in the game trailing by six points, but Bagent threw an interception that iced the game for Minnesota.
MVP: The defense played better, giving up less than 20 points and bringing the Soldier Field crowd alive with timely plays.
- Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, especially.
LVP: The offensive line. Missed blocks, bad snaps and penalties forced the Bears offense to play from behind all game.
- Rookie Darnell Wright missed a few key blocks that led to pressures and sacks, while center Cody Whitehair was eventually replaced after several poor snaps.
Play of the game: In the first half, the Bears defense forced Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw a bad backward pass that led to the Bears recovering the fumble deep in Vikings territory.
- But after replay, the referees overturned the call, saying the Bears defender did not have control of the ball before going out of bounds.
What's next: The Bears should give an update on the extent of Fields' hand injury and whether he'll miss next week's game at Soldier Field versus the Oakland Raiders.
Six word review: Eberflus is winless against the (NFC) North.
