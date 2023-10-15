Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields left the game with a hand injury and the Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, 19-13.

Why it matters: The Bears were unable to build off last week's win, instead losing at home to take sole possession of last place in the NFC North.

What happened: Fields had thrown for less than 100 yards when he was injured, but the Bears were trailing by just six points. Backup Tyson Bagent quickly coughed up a fumble that led to a Vikings touchdown.

Yes, but: Bagent had the lone Bears touchdown of the game, scoring on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

Reality check: The Bears were driving late in the game trailing by six points, but Bagent threw an interception that iced the game for Minnesota.

MVP: The defense played better, giving up less than 20 points and bringing the Soldier Field crowd alive with timely plays.

Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, especially.

LVP: The offensive line. Missed blocks, bad snaps and penalties forced the Bears offense to play from behind all game.

Rookie Darnell Wright missed a few key blocks that led to pressures and sacks, while center Cody Whitehair was eventually replaced after several poor snaps.

Play of the game: In the first half, the Bears defense forced Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw a bad backward pass that led to the Bears recovering the fumble deep in Vikings territory.

But after replay, the referees overturned the call, saying the Bears defender did not have control of the ball before going out of bounds.

What's next: The Bears should give an update on the extent of Fields' hand injury and whether he'll miss next week's game at Soldier Field versus the Oakland Raiders.

Six word review: Eberflus is winless against the (NFC) North.