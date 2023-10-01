Justin Fields sits on the bench after the game Sunday at Soldier Field. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears found a new way to lose on Sunday as the Denver Broncos scored 24 unanswered points to win 31-28.

Why it matters: The Bears offense looked unstoppable for the first three quarters of the game, but the entire team unraveled in the fourth quarter.

Play that changed the game: With the game tied late, head coach Matt Eberflus decided against kicking the go-ahead field goal and instead was stopped short on a crucial fourth down.

The Broncos drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take the lead, which ended up being the final score.

Justin Fields: For the first three quarters, Fields silenced critics with a near-perfect outing, throwing for four touchdowns and over 300 yards.

It was the first 300-yard passing game in his career.

He also broke a franchise record by completing his first 16 passes.

Yes, but: He fumbled in the fourth quarter, which led to a Broncos touchdown. During the final drive, he threw an interception to give Denver the win.

MVP: Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore have found their rhythm. Moore caught an amazing touchdown and hauled in eight catches.

Tight end Cole Kmet caught two touchdowns.

LVP: The defense collapsed in the second half, letting the Broncos score at will. It's the 14th game in a row where the defense has given up 25 points or more.

First-round pick Darnell Wright was flagged for crucial blocking penalties and missed a huge block on the failed fourth-quarter fourth down.

Reality check: The team tied the franchise record for the biggest lead it's ever blown.

What's next: The 0-4 Bears head to Washington, D.C., to play the Commanders on Thursday night.