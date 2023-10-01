Bears stumble late in gut-wrenching loss to Broncos
The Chicago Bears found a new way to lose on Sunday as the Denver Broncos scored 24 unanswered points to win 31-28.
Why it matters: The Bears offense looked unstoppable for the first three quarters of the game, but the entire team unraveled in the fourth quarter.
Play that changed the game: With the game tied late, head coach Matt Eberflus decided against kicking the go-ahead field goal and instead was stopped short on a crucial fourth down.
- The Broncos drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take the lead, which ended up being the final score.
Justin Fields: For the first three quarters, Fields silenced critics with a near-perfect outing, throwing for four touchdowns and over 300 yards.
- It was the first 300-yard passing game in his career.
- He also broke a franchise record by completing his first 16 passes.
Yes, but: He fumbled in the fourth quarter, which led to a Broncos touchdown. During the final drive, he threw an interception to give Denver the win.
MVP: Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore have found their rhythm. Moore caught an amazing touchdown and hauled in eight catches.
- Tight end Cole Kmet caught two touchdowns.
LVP: The defense collapsed in the second half, letting the Broncos score at will. It's the 14th game in a row where the defense has given up 25 points or more.
- First-round pick Darnell Wright was flagged for crucial blocking penalties and missed a huge block on the failed fourth-quarter fourth down.
Reality check: The team tied the franchise record for the biggest lead it's ever blown.
What's next: The 0-4 Bears head to Washington, D.C., to play the Commanders on Thursday night.
