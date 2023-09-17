Chicago Podcast Spotlight: "Don't Ruin This For Me"
If you worry that all those John Hughes movies — and other '80s and '90s pop culture — set you up for a lifetime of relationship disappointment, we've got a podcast for you.
What's happening: "Don't Ruin This For Me," hosted by Chicago comediennes Adrienne Gunn and Elizabeth Gomez, features hourlong episodes full of goofy laughter and a deep appreciation for camp, punctuated by moments of serious introspection.
The two also bring on guests — but only "one straight cis white guy per season, for real," Gomez tells Axios.
The inspiration: "We're middle-aged ladies wondering why our lives didn't turn out the way we hoped," Gomez says. "I'm blaming Pam and Tommy, but Adrienne would say it all started with a hat tip from Brad Pitt."
Biggest surprise: "Getting messages from listeners about how relatable it is, or how it makes them rethink their own lives and decision-making — we love connecting over these shared pop culture experiences. And how they messed us up!"
The aim: To reassure listeners that "it's OK if your ideas about love are a mess because you watched too much John Hughes," Gomez says. "Identifying where all these ideas come from and laughing about it is very healing."
- "It helps us laugh at all the mistakes we've made because we thought Madonna was cool or that there were actually happy, functional families like in 'The Cosby Show.'"
