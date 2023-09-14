Share on email (opens in new window)

Enjoy a weekend of rock or jazz music or check out independent movies made by local filmmakers.

🎸 1. Riot Fest

Riot Fest, a three-day rock, hip-hop, metal and alternative festival, returns this weekend to Douglass Park.

This year's headliners include Foo Fighters, Parliament-Funkadelic, Turnstile, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure and The Mars Volta.

Why it matters: For music fans of a certain age, this 17-year-old fest offers a way to feel cool, with headliners you recognize and can see in a relatively close festival setting.

"Events like Riot Fest are the most intimate place for 50,000 people to come together," event creator Mike Petryshyn told the Chicago Sun-Times in a recent story about his autism diagnosis.

When: Noon–10pm Friday–Sunday

Cost: $300+ for 3-day pass, $200+ for 2-day pass, $110+ for single-day pass

Tickets

The Grammy-nominated reggaeton singer returns to Chicago a month after she became the first Latina artist to headline Lollapalooza. She plays Soldier Field at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $152

The comedian, podcaster and host of "FBoy Island" will take the stage at The Chicago Theatre Friday night at 7 for her Good Girl Tour. Tickets start at $28.50

This three-day festival will showcase homegrown artists with national and international reputations. Check out Alexis Lombre, Joel Ross, Jeff Parker, Frank Russell, Marques Carroll, Sean Jones and Isaiah Collier. Free

Address: Hamilton Park and Cultural Center, 513 W. 72nd St.

For the first time, this parade will be held on Sept. 16, the actual date Mexico celebrates its independence. The procession will start at noon on 26th Street and Albany Avenue at the Little Village Arch and end at Kostner Avenue.

Go deeper: How the city is preparing for the parade

Learn about the work and legacy of Pablo Picasso at the Elmhurst Art Museum. The exhibit is open now, but the museum is hosting its first program at 1pm Sunday. Exhibiting artist Liz Flores will discuss how Picasso's work has been challenged, furthered and broken since his death 50 years ago.

Cost: Program is free with museum admission