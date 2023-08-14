Chicago families' back-to-school shopping habits are changing

Chicago parents will be spending less on back-to-school supplies this year, according to a new survey analysis from Deloitte.

Why it matters: Families' back-to-school budgets are squeezed by rising costs, and a slowdown in spending could hurt local businesses during one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

By the numbers: School supply prices increased nearly 24% in the past two years, per the national report.

Parents across all income groups plan to pull back this year, with total spending expected to drop 10%.

Zoom in: The report also points out that parents are being forced to make strategic decisions within their school supply budget. They are spending more on classroom supplies while spending less on apparel and technology.

Still, nearly 6 in 10 parents surveyed say they would be willing "to splurge for the right reasons, like treating their child, self-expression, or better quality."

Between the lines: Deloitte says its data shows consumers are looking to pad their savings accounts and shift more of their budget to experiences like leisure and travel over goods.

What they're saying: "Families are finding ways to economize — that includes shopping in-store (where nearly two-thirds say they find lower prices), and using social media to find back-to-school savings," Deloitte principal Matt Adams tells Axios.

Be smart: The state of Illinois is no longer freezing back-to-school sales taxes. Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker eliminated taxes on school supplies and clothes, citing inflation.

Zoom in: Block Club compiled events across the city that offer free supplies, haircuts, dental exams and info sessions ahead of the school year. Here are just a few: