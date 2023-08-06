Share on email (opens in new window)

So much to do in Chicago, so little time. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

Summer may still be roasting our toes, but before we know it we'll be digging out the winter hats and wondering why we can't find our favorite mittens.

To make sure we're not kicking ourselves in the fall about all that hot-weather stuff we forgot to do, we're checking items off our summer bucket lists.

Sox game

Comiskey/Sox Park/Guaranteed Rate Field. Photo: Axios/Carrie Shepherd

Carrie's pick: The perfect summer evening is some sun, a slight breeze and some baseball.

I'm embarrassed to say I have not been to a White Sox (or Cubs) game this season, which is truly a sign of summer for me. I love hopping on the Red Line after work with colleagues and friends, buying a cheap ticket and getting a promotional T-shirt, poster or the ultimate prize — a bobblehead.

Details: Sox are at Guaranteed Rate Field most of the week, but I have my eye on Friday's game — Elvis Night!

Millennium Park summer workouts

Monica was so inspired by writing this item Friday that she went to her first Millennium Park workout Saturday and did pilates before the rain started. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: As an expert at finding excuses to avoid exercise, I dream that a Saturday morning group class in Millennium Park will finally inspire me to get in shape.

How it works: Each week different instructors (accompanied by DJs) present a series of morning classes on the Great Lawn that feature pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba in that order.

When I go, I want to try all four classes — if I survive the first, that is.

If you go: The workouts run 8-11:45am Saturdays through Sept. 2.

Wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat.

Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve

A free, public beach on the North Shore. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: It's just not summer if I don't travel Sheridan Road.

There is so much to choose from along the North Shore, but my must-visit is the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve just outside Lake Forest. The little hiking trail and beach (yes, a public free beach on the North Shore) don't just give you access to the lake, but they also surround you with really cool hiking trails, bluffs, ravines and military history.

Fun fact: The forest preserve has replica anti-aircraft machine guns, which were once used for training.