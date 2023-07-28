Good Sport: Softball teams compete in No Gloves tourney in Forest Park

Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, the annual No Gloves Nationals tournament takes place in Forest Park, featuring some of the nation's best amateur softball teams.

What it doesn't feature: Gloves.

The sport: It's Chicago's game, invented over 100 years ago.

The rules: It's just like any other baseball-based sport, but there is a softer 16-inch ball, no gloves and one extra defensive player.

What they're saying: "It's the greatest softball players in the world competing in the most beautiful setting," Softball Hall of Fame's Al Maag tells Axios. "It's like the Woodstock Festival at a ballpark."

What to watch for: The tournament features stellar teams like Tito's 45s, Signature and Flash.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: The diamonds at the Forest Park park district are pristine, and it's right next to the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame.

They have a concession stand that includes grilled Italian sausages and brats for cheap. What's not to like?

When: Friday and Saturday, with the championship game on Sunday.

This story is part of the Good Sport summer series, highlighting some of the other sports leagues and events happening around Chicago beyond the city's traditional pro franchises.