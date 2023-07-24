24 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Vegan tamales at Yvolina's in Pilsen

Carrie Shepherd
A quinoa and lentil tamale in a corn husk.

Kale and pepper and quinoa and lentil tamales. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

A trip to Pilsen means many amazing dining options. But when you're looking for somewhere vegan, the list gets considerably shorter.

Details: A tamale is masa (corn) stuffed with meat, cheese, beans or veggies and then steamed in a corn husk.

  • The masa is usually made with lard, but Yvolina's is made with oil.

The bites: We went with one from each category, including a chicken with green sauce (meat), poblano and cheese (veg), kale and peppers, soy with tinga, and quinoa and lentil (vegan).

  • We each also had beans and rice (no lard) and guacamole, and I had a watermelon agua fresca.
Guacamole in center with tortilla chips around it.
We needed a few more plates of this yummy guacamole. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Of note: These are not your regular skinny corn husk-wrapped tamales. These are huge Oaxacan tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Think burrito size, and order accordingly.

My review: The veggie and meat tamales got high marks, but the quinoa and lentil one was a wee dry. The guacamole is so fresh and flavorful!

