Bite Club: Vegan tamales at Yvolina's in Pilsen

A trip to Pilsen means many amazing dining options. But when you're looking for somewhere vegan, the list gets considerably shorter.

Yvolina's at 814 W. 18th St. has vegetarian, vegan and meat tamales ($8 each).

Details: A tamale is masa (corn) stuffed with meat, cheese, beans or veggies and then steamed in a corn husk.

The masa is usually made with lard, but Yvolina's is made with oil.

The bites: We went with one from each category, including a chicken with green sauce (meat), poblano and cheese (veg), kale and peppers, soy with tinga, and quinoa and lentil (vegan).

We each also had beans and rice (no lard) and guacamole, and I had a watermelon agua fresca.

We needed a few more plates of this yummy guacamole. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Of note: These are not your regular skinny corn husk-wrapped tamales. These are huge Oaxacan tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Think burrito size, and order accordingly.

My review: The veggie and meat tamales got high marks, but the quinoa and lentil one was a wee dry. The guacamole is so fresh and flavorful!