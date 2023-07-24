Bite Club: Vegan tamales at Yvolina's in Pilsen
A trip to Pilsen means many amazing dining options. But when you're looking for somewhere vegan, the list gets considerably shorter.
- Yvolina's at 814 W. 18th St. has vegetarian, vegan and meat tamales ($8 each).
Details: A tamale is masa (corn) stuffed with meat, cheese, beans or veggies and then steamed in a corn husk.
- The masa is usually made with lard, but Yvolina's is made with oil.
The bites: We went with one from each category, including a chicken with green sauce (meat), poblano and cheese (veg), kale and peppers, soy with tinga, and quinoa and lentil (vegan).
- We each also had beans and rice (no lard) and guacamole, and I had a watermelon agua fresca.
Of note: These are not your regular skinny corn husk-wrapped tamales. These are huge Oaxacan tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Think burrito size, and order accordingly.
My review: The veggie and meat tamales got high marks, but the quinoa and lentil one was a wee dry. The guacamole is so fresh and flavorful!
- Also, cap off the day with a trip to the National Museum of Mexican Art.
