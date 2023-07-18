Win fresh produce at The Hideout's Veggie Bingo

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Artist Dag Juhlin and Jacqueline Schimmel from the Sunshine Boys have served as celebrity callers at past Hideout Veggie Bingo nights. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Some of Chicago's greatest summer pleasures — al fresco drinking, fresh produce and outdoor games — come together at The Hideout on Wednesday nights with Veggie Bingo.

Why it matters: The summertime tradition offers wholesome midweek fun and raises money for local gardens.

How it works: Advance tickets get you admission and a bingo card for $10. Players can buy additional cards, as well as Vienna Beef hot dogs, when they get there.

Participants play on outside picnic tables while celebrity callers announce the bingo numbers, often using clever wordplay.

The prizes: Local vendors donate various foodie prizes with a jackpot of fresh produce from a local garden.

If you go: Veggie Bingo starts at 6pm every Wednesday through Aug. 30.