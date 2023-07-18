1 hour ago - Things to Do

Win fresh produce at The Hideout's Veggie Bingo

Monica Eng
Person standing behind a microphone, next to a large BINGO card, and a basket of vegetables on table in front.

Artist Dag Juhlin and Jacqueline Schimmel from the Sunshine Boys have served as celebrity callers at past Hideout Veggie Bingo nights. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Some of Chicago's greatest summer pleasures — al fresco drinking, fresh produce and outdoor games — come together at The Hideout on Wednesday nights with Veggie Bingo.

Why it matters: The summertime tradition offers wholesome midweek fun and raises money for local gardens.

How it works: Advance tickets get you admission and a bingo card for $10. Players can buy additional cards, as well as Vienna Beef hot dogs, when they get there.

  • Participants play on outside picnic tables while celebrity callers announce the bingo numbers, often using clever wordplay.

The prizes: Local vendors donate various foodie prizes with a jackpot of fresh produce from a local garden.

If you go: Veggie Bingo starts at 6pm every Wednesday through Aug. 30.

