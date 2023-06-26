Chicago radio ratings: The Lite still shone in May
Chicago is becoming a soft rock town.
What's happening: WLIT-FM (The Lite) not only has dominated the radio dial for the first quarter of the year, but it built on its lead in May, while the other top 5 radio stations dropped.
Biggest gain: The Lite, by far, rising half a percentage point.
- The only other top 10 stations to see increases were The Mix (WTMX-FM) and WGN-AM.
Biggest drop: WXRT-FM dropped from a 4.6 in April to a 4.1 in May.
- Yes, but: The modern rocker is still perched in the top 5.
Biggest surprise: Slowly but surely, WBMX-FM — the relatively young hip-hop station at 104.3 FM — is climbing up the rankings, just outside the top 10.
Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.
Disclosure: Justin has worked for a number of these stations.
