Chicago pools open as lifeguard union pushes for better pay

The Chicago Park District is scheduled to open outdoor pools today.

Driving the news: The pools season begins as the union representing Park District lifeguards starts negotiations with the district, citing short staffing and pay as major issues.

Why it matters: Chicagoans count on district pools and beaches for safe, affordable summer fun.

This week at Foster Beach we saw the first suspected drowning of the season.

The big picture: Cities nationwide have recently seen lifeguard shortages due to COVID-driven certification delays.

But Chicago's lifeguard ranks were hit especially hard following revelations of longstanding harassment and abuse against female lifeguards.

What they're saying: The Park District has 650 lifeguards, including 30 shallow water attendants, a district spokesperson told Axios yesterday.

That's enough to staff all pools, apart from a handful closed for repairs or renovations, five days a week, the district says.

The District touted incentives like a one-time $600 retention bonus and relaxed residency requirements for boosting hiring.

Be smart: Full-fledged lifeguards must pass a swim test, obtain American Red Cross certification and complete Lifeguard Academy training.

The other side: "The modest $600 training bonus for new lifeguards fails to address the long-term wage improvements needed for recruitment and retention," Adolfo Flores, natatorium instructor at 12th Street Beach, said in a statement.

Union representatives for the lifeguards contend that shortstaffing has reduced pool hours and days, forced some beach lifeguards to switch to pools and led to more lifeguards working overtime.

By the numbers: New York City recently increased its hourly lifeguard pay to $21.26 for first and second-year lifeguards with an additional $1,000 bonus, while Chicago's pays just over $17 an hour including the signing bonus.

What's next: The District plans to announce pool schedules today at 9am.