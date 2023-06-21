Chicago's Southwest Side gets its first dog park

Chicago's 13th Ward finally has a dog park.

Why it matters: According to Ald. Marty Quinn, it's the first one on the entire Southwest Side of Chicago.

What's happening: The dog park just opened in Wentworth Park, located at 57th Street and Narragansett Avenue. So naturally, it's called Wentwoof Park.

What they're saying: "There are 29 dog parks in the city of Chicago," Quinn tells Axios.

But the closest one to his ward is in McKinley Park six miles away.

Between the lines: Quinn, who used part of his infrastructure budget to pay for the park, points to the Park District's arduous approval process — requiring lots of community input — for the shortage of canine playgrounds in the area.

"Yes, this is just a dog park, but it represents so much more for us as a community owning common spaces that will attract law-abiding citizens at different hours of the day," Quinn says.

The bottom line: Dog park deserts represent just one area of inequity between North and South Side communities. "I'd be lying to you if I didn't say the equity gap doesn't motivate me every single day," Quinn tells Axios.

"Whether it's dog parks or educational opportunities, it's all really, really important."

What's next: Quinn says another dog park will open in West Lawn Park on 65th Street in July.