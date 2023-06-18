Come See My Show: "West Side Story" at Lyric Opera

This week is the last for the limited run of "West Side Story" at the Lyric Opera. The dazzling classic musical is on stage through June 25.

We reached out to actor Ryan McCartan (who plays Tony) to give us the pitch on why we should come see this production.

Ryan, why should we come see your show? "Many of us know and love 'West Side Story,' but I guarantee you, you've never seen it or heard it like this. I am not a person often at a loss for words, but I am truly speechless by the honor I feel to work and share a stage with such amazing talent.

"I want nothing more than to share that experience with as many audience members as humanly possible, so I implore you, if you have the means, please join us for a night of theater!"

How should people prepare for your show? "The spirit of our ensemble will absolutely make you smile. The expertly executed choreography will make you want to dance. The brilliant score will make you want to sing."

What's your favorite part of your show? "It's one of the great honors of my life to sing this score, at this time, in this way, and I feel that with special intensity every night when the time comes to sing 'Maria.'"

What's your sound/who are your influences? "I have always been influenced by the great American musical theater 'divas' like Patti LuPone and Barbra Streisand, not because I would ever dream of singing with such an enormous breadth of power, but because I admire the authenticity with which those types of Broadway powerhouses approach the art of singing."

Since we are going to be out, what other shows do you recommend? "Though I have not been in Chicago for long, I have heard incredible things about 'The Who's Tommy' at the Goodman Theatre."