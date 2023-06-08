Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker questions Florida's lead line claims

A portion of lead pipe removed from home in Indiana next to drinking water. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Gov. JB Pritzker is urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to explain why it now ranks Florida — not Illinois — as the state with the most lead water lines.

Why it matters: Illinois stands to lose out on some of the $3 billion in federal lead removal funding the EPA is dividing among states this year.

The agency bases allocations on the states' number of lead lines, which can leach the toxic metal into drinking water.

Driving the news: Pritzker sent a letter to the EPA this week, noting that two months after releasing the estimates, the agency still hasn't made public the data and methodology used to calculate line inventories.

"It's important," he writes, to "understand how states like Florida and Texas are set to receive substantially increased percentages of the nearly $3 billion" despite historic data and research that has consistently ranked their inventories well below Illinois'.

Background: Illinois had long been considered the state with the most lead lines — that is until April, when a new EPA estimate suggested Florida had about 1.14 million lines, six times more than was previously thought.

Texas also rose into the top 10 from a low ranking.

Of note: Inventory numbers are self-reported by state water authorities.

By the numbers: Based on the EPA's April report, Illinois gets access to $233 million for lead line removal this year, while Florida gets $250 million.

Zoom in: Chicago is lagging in replacing lead water lines that connect more than 400,000 city homes to water mains.

The intrigue: The Environmental Defense Fund, an environmental advocacy nonprofit, asked officials in the Florida cities with the most reported lead lines to explain their totals, and five of them denied reporting those numbers to the state.

"It appears that it was added somewhere between sending it to the state of Florida and Florida's submission to EPA," EDF senior staffer Tom Neltner tells Axios. "We reached out to Florida water officials last week, but we have not heard back."

What's next: Both the EDF and Pritzker's office say they're waiting for a response from the EPA on the issue.