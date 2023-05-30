Chicago keeps The Lite on

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

The newly released April ratings have confirmed that The Lite-FM's perch at the top of the radio world is no fluke.

What's happening: Each holiday season, the soft rock station plays all festive music. It usually dominates the ratings but comes down to earth when the season is over.

Yes, but: Since December, The Lite has kept its spot as Chicago's No. 1 station.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to be Chicago's No. 1 choice for companionship and I'm thrilled we've been able to consistently achieve that this year," WLIT-FM program director and on-air personality Mick Lee tells Axios.

Biggest winners: Besides The Lite's first-quarter dominance, The Drive is back, jumping up a percentage point to take over the No. 2 spot.

The Score continued to take advantage of Cubs baseball and sits just outside the top 10.

Biggest loser: WBEZ dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in over a year, although talk programming traditionally falls in the summer months.

Biggest surprise: WBBM had its worst month of the year, which came as a shock because I expected everyone in Chicago would be tuning in for traffic updates, what with all the construction.

Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in or specific listener demographics.

Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.