New journal Stock explores Midwestern food

Midwestern food is having a moment — with the debut of a certain new book about Chicago dishes, "Made in Chicago," Big Jones chef Paul Fehribach's "Midwestern Food" cookbook, and now, a brand new regional food journal called Stock.

What's happening: Stock co-founders Erin Drain and Ed Marszewski are throwing a launch party for the twice-yearly journal Monday from 5-8pm at Marz Brewing in Bridgeport.

A $15 ticket gets you a drink and the first issue of the mag.

Some food will be available for purchase.

First serving: The inaugural issue includes an essay about birria from Jonathan Zaragoza, an interview with chef/author Abra Berens, a piece about fermented foods with Sebastian Vargo and lots more.

What they're saying: "Chicago was built on and for food; forever a site of contact for innumerable cultures and a hub for the exchange of ideas and provisions," Stock founders declare in their mission statement.

"Chicago has sustained itself over centuries and contains a million more stories yet worth telling. Stock is dedicated to those stories."

What's ahead: The event will kick off a biweekly Stock supper series at Marz Brewing that brings together local mutual aid groups and chefs "to create a community and new conversations about food in Chicago and the greater Midwest," Drain tells Axios.