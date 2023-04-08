The best hangout of the season might be a Chicago backyard as more homeowners are upgrading their outdoor spaces.

Don’t worry if it’s windy or rainy: A new fire pit and an extended roof will have you covered — two popular big-ticket items this spring, according to Becca LeBarre with EverGreen Landscape.

What's happening: Furthering a trend that took off amid the pandemic, more clients want to boost the usability of their yards, LeBarre, a landscape designer, tells Axios.

Clients across the country are increasingly seeking outdoor kitchens, fire features and patios to transform their backyards into lush retreats, Britt Wood, chief executive of the National Association of Landscape Professionals, tells Axios.

What's out: Pergolas, the custom structures that were once on-trend, are losing popularity because they can let in rainwater, LeBarre says.

Front yard spending. Open-air living out back is where it’s at, LeBarre says.

"The front yard is good for curb appeal and resale value on their home," LeBarre says. "But not a lot of people are spending a ton of time out in the front yard."

Data: National Association of Landscape Professionals; Note: Assumes a post-1978-built house in good condition that is 2,500 square feet with a 14,000-square-foot lot; Chart: Axios Visuals

The breadth of outdoor remodeling work has also grown. Now people want more from their landscape contractor, Wood says.

Almost 80% of landscape pros found project scopes increased in size from pre-pandemic, per a new report from the the National Association of Landscape Professionals and the National Association of Realtors.

How they did it: The landscape industry group surveyed member companies, looking at project costs collected for the average size house.

What's next: Backyards built for video streaming. LeBarre says some clients have requested a backdrop specific for mounting a television, signaling growing excitement around souped-up outdoor entertainment spaces.