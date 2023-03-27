December airline delays hit Chicago's O'Hare Airport hard

Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Chicago O'Hare International Airport's flight delays in December were just as bad and unusual as they seemed, according to recently released U.S. Department of Transportation data.

By the numbers: Just 71.5% of domestic flights departed O'Hare on time in December 2022, per data from the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

That's down from 81.4% in November 2022, a 9.9 percentage point drop.

The big picture: Nationally, just 69.1% of December's flights departed on time, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

That figure is generally between 75% and 80% in a typical month, albeit with predictable dips in the busy — and often meteorologically challenging — summer and winter travel seasons.

Between the lines: The real story in December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.

58.6% of Southwest flights departed O'Hare on time in December.

on time in December. Just 57.3% of Southwest's December flights departed on time nationally, compared with 77.2% for Delta Air Lines, 72.5% for American Airlines and 70.7% for United Airlines.

Southwest's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers reporting data to BTS.

Yes, but: All indications so far suggest Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though BTS' data reports lag by about three months.

The airline has promised to update key systems that exacerbated December's meltdown, as well as better communicate with passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled in the future.

What they're saying: "We spend a lot of money on technology and recently put in a new state-of-the-art maintenance system, a new reservation system and a new human capital workday system," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.