Food Fight: Where to find the best Irish dishes in Chicago

An Irish breakfast from The Harp & Fiddle in Park Ridge. Photo: Monica Eng/ Axios

As we head toward St. Patrick's Day weekend, the city will be flowing with green beer, corned beef sandwiches and Lepre-Cones.

But what about more-authentic Irish foods? Where can you get those around town, and what should you get?

We turned that question into our latest food fight, which we'll wash down with an authentic Shamrock Shake.

Monica's choice: The Irish breakfast at The Harp & Fiddle in Park Ridge, complete with bangers, white pudding, blood pudding, potatoes, broiled tomato, baked beans, toast and rashers of bacon ($16.95).

On a trip to Ireland at this time last year, I ordered this tasty combo for breakfast every morning and couldn't get enough of it. If the version at Harp & Fiddle only included smoked kippers, it would take me right back to that dreamy vacation.

Curry chips from D4 Irish Pub. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's choice: Curry fries from D4 Irish Pub in Streeterville.

The soft, house-cut potato chips/fries ($9) are dusted with coconut curry seasoning and topped with sour cream and cilantro.

Of note: D4 is the upscale restaurant and pub from the same owner as the McNeils bars (Lizzie and Bridget). A great spot to get a beer after hitting up the movies at River East 21.

