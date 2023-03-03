Friends to pay tribute to legendary DJ Dave Roberts

Friends and fans of Dave Roberts will gather at Metro on Saturday to pay tribute to the beloved Chicago DJ.

They'll also dance and celebrate the "Planet Earth" New Wave dance nights he hosted at Club 950, Neo and Late Bar for nearly 30 years.

Driving the news: Roberts, 64, died unexpectedly last month of a bacterial infection, leaving the club scene community devastated.

What they're saying: "DJ Dave created a space for those of us who loved and identified with the 'weirdo' underground music of the late '70s and '80s," former Neo Futurist actor, writer and Roberts collaborator Dave Awl tells Axios.

The program will feature video tributes and live speeches from Roberts' family and friends, including Metro owner Joe Shanahan.

Awl says the event will finish with "a dance set inspired by Dave's style, with music curated by three A-list Chicago DJs: Greg Haus, Jeff Moyer and Suzanne Shelton."

If you go: "The Last Night on Planet Earth: DJ Dave Roberts Memorial Celebration" happens at Metro on Saturday, March 4, from 7-11 pm.