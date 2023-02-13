Axios Chicago hosts: Mayoral Madness 2023
We are super-excited to announce our next Axios Local event. Join us at The Hideout on Feb. 23 as we grill Chicago's mayoral candidates!
Why it matters: With nine contenders vying for the city’s top job, it's often hard to cut through the noise. But we're here to help.
How it works: Each candidate will get 5-10 minutes to answer a series of lightning-round questions designed to give the audience a better understanding of the person behind the policies, as well as their Chicago cred.
- Call it a mayoral forum— Smart Brevity style.
Details: So far, seven of the nine candidates will join us Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7-9pm.
- No Willie Wilson and no Mayor Lightfoot — yet.
Tickets: Free, but RSVP is required. RSVP does not guarantee entry. Admission is first come, first served.
