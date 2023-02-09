Chicago's Super Bowl parties are getting pricier

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

If you needed a reason to ease up on booze purchases for Super Bowl Sunday, this new inflation data might help.

Chicago's alcohol prices have jumped by 10% since the 2019 Super Bowl and even more since the 2020 Super Bowl, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Why it matters: As Chicagoans gear up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Zoom in: Chicago produce along with meat, fish and eggs are also up but only between about 4% to 6%.

That corresponds pretty consistently with overall food inflation numbers for the city.

Zoom out: National price increases for these Super Bowl party staples outpace ours locally. Meat and veg prices are up 8% countrywide year-over-year, as of December 2022, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Yes, but: Alcohol is more expensive here. It's up only 6% nationally.

Between the lines: One driver of the booze increases could be continuing gaps in the carbon dioxide supply chains that have led to beer shortages.

The bottom line: Thrifty Chicago hosts might think about serving Super Bowl mocktails instead.

This year as our soft drink prices have risen only a modest 5% since 2019 — nationally they've jumped by 13%.

Go deeper