Illinois snubbed on federal lead removal help — again

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new program last week to speed up toxic lead line removal in four states, but Illinois — which suffers from the worst lead pipe problems in the nation — isn't one of them.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time we've been mysteriously snubbed when it comes to getting federal help for lead removal.

Other states with fewer lead lines have been getting more federal money than Illinois in part because the EPA is using an outdated formula to calculate allocations. That's despite two bipartisan letters from Congress urging updates.

What's happening: The new pilot program will help communities in Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to identify lead lines that should be removed and to access funds for their replacement.

Local leaders say Illinois needs more attention.

What they're saying: "Illinois bears the greatest lead service line burden and deserves to be a pilot state. That it has not been included is disappointing," Rep. Brad Schneider said in a press statement Monday.

"However, I appreciate the administration listening to Congress's bipartisan advocacy — aiming to replace lead service lines in a fairer way," the Illinois Democrat said, "and I am hopeful that their new methods will benefit Illinois down the road."

The other side: EPA officials didn't respond to multiple requests to explain Illinois' exclusion from the program.