Who we think should be named Chicago's poet laureate

Noname performs at Lollapalooza in 2017. Justin thinks the hip-hop artist would be a great choice to be the first poet laureate of Chicago. Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

👋 Hi, it's Justin! Today is the last day to nominate someone to be Chicago's poet laureate.

I'm happy the city is finally creating this position — we have one of the best poetry scenes in the country.

Rhyming the news: I've been showcasing local poets on the radio since my early days producing "Metropolis with Aaron Freeman" on WBEZ. So here are just a few talents I think the city should consider for the position:

Mario Smith: More of a commentator these days, the host of the "Silver Room" podcast was once part of the thriving performance poetry scene in the 1990s.

He is also a member of the Guild Complex, a 30-year-old literary arts organization that has been the go-to space for emerging poets. You can't go wrong nominating anyone from the stellar lineup of alumni and former staff.

E'mon Lauren: After becoming the first-ever Chicago youth poet laureate in 2017, Lauren continues to work as an educator at Young Chicago Authors, the powerhouse poetry and writing organization based in Wicker Park.

They've helped guide hundreds of young writers, including Chance, Noname and Jamila Woods.

José Olivarez: The Mexican American poet has been part of the Breakbeats anthology as well as creating and publishing his own work. He's won all sorts of awards for his writing and was the host of the great podcast "Poetry Gods."

Eligibility might be an issue, though; he lives on the East Coast, last we heard.

Who's your pick? Voting ends today.