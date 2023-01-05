Theater community remembers Frank Galati

Remembrances and kind words have been flowing in from around the world for Frank Galati.

The Tony Award-winning director died Monday in Florida at age 79.

Galati was a mainstay of the tight-knit Chicago theater community. He worked as director, ensemble member and teacher at Steppenwolf Theatre, Goodman Theatre and Northwestern University.

Personal tributes via press releases and social media include:

Gary Sinise: "When I was Artistic Director of Steppenwolf in 1985, having only met Frank a few times prior but being familiar with his work, we invited him to direct a production of Kaufman and Hart’s classic comedy You Can’t Take it With You. Within days of his working with our ensemble, it was evident to everyone that we wanted to continue the relationship beyond this one play. He was a brilliant writer, director and actor, a tremendous talent."

Tina Landau: "Frank was the most eloquent person I’ve ever met, bar none. When Frank began to talk, we all sat quiet and awed as we experienced this man who was somehow scholar, poet, raconteur and sage rolled into one."

Tony Fitzpatrick: "RIP Frank Galati. In the wings, the candle is out, but the light still shines."

Robert Falls: "Hard to process the heartbreak of Frank Galaţi’s death. A genius; director, actor, writer, teacher. A visionary. A mentor. A friend. No Chicago theater artist was more loved and revered. To say he will be missed is an epic understatement."

Jeff Perry: "Frank's storytelling skill and wisdom, fed by boundless compassion and curiosity have been a towering force in our ensemble. His spiritual, moral, and life-affirming humanity lit a path for us of exploration, inspiration, and excellence. He was our crucial and constant reminder of what we need to keep reaching for."

André De Shields: "My friend and colleague has joined the ancestors. Frank Galati and I both began our careers in Chicago."

Alexandra Billings: "'Don’t ever listen to them, Alex. You know what’s true.' Frank Galati, giving me the single greatest piece of advice about show business I have ever received and that I still use to this very day."

Anna Shapiro: "Steppenwolf may seem like a pretty artistically homogenous place, but the truth is that there are so many different points of view, so many different aesthetics. Frank was the one person whose heart and brain were big enough to not only span it all, but to impact it all. He made us all better, and there will never be another one like him.”

Molly Regan: "Being in a rehearsal room with Frank was being a gleeful and grateful student in the workshop of a master. I never worked with any other director who would laugh over and over at the same jokes in a play with the delighted sense of wonder and discovery anew. It was infectious. Every actor will know what I mean when I say that Frank waited for me. He waited for me. He cast you, and then he trusted you. Sometimes he knew me as an actor better than I knew myself. His combination of searing intellect, passion, kindness, patience and love were unequaled in my experience."

Anne Libera: "The thing about Frank Galati as a teacher wasn't just that he was so brilliant that he made you want to be brilliant. It was that he saw the brilliance in the work that you made as if you had given a gift to the world. He handed that gift back to you with reverence for the art that you created. You wanted to be the artist that he saw in your art. And he did that for every student. Every time."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I only knew Galati from his work until the day I picked up my 10-year-old brother from the Lyric Opera, where he was acting in a 1992 production of "Pelléas and Mélisande."