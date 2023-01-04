A snowplow clears snow after the blizzard in 2018. Photo: Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

We're two weeks into winter, making it the perfect time to get your snowplow name suggestions in to the city before the Friday deadline.

Why it matters: Wouldn't it be cool to see a snowplow chugging along with a name you suggested?

For inspiration, here are some suggestions from readers:

🚂 Jeanette B.: I Think I Can!

👻 Liz S.: Snowbuster

❄️ Jackie M.: Plow Down

🪑 Jim H.: Dibs Destroyer

🏙 Ed S.: Sears Plower

🇺🇸 Allen V.: BurrRock Snowbama

🧊 Jay B.: Abolish Ice