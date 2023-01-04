1 hour ago - News
Chicago's best suggestions for new snowplow names
We're two weeks into winter, making it the perfect time to get your snowplow name suggestions in to the city before the Friday deadline.
Why it matters: Wouldn't it be cool to see a snowplow chugging along with a name you suggested?
For inspiration, here are some suggestions from readers:
🚂 Jeanette B.: I Think I Can!
👻 Liz S.: Snowbuster
❄️ Jackie M.: Plow Down
🪑 Jim H.: Dibs Destroyer
🏙 Ed S.: Sears Plower
🇺🇸 Allen V.: BurrRock Snowbama
🧊 Jay B.: Abolish Ice
