The last Christmas (maybe) for Little Village's Discount Mall
This may be the Discount Mall's last Christmas.
Why it matters: The Little Village market has served as a community center for the predominantly Mexican American neighborhood since 1991. Purchased in 2019, its lease expires in January.
What they're saying: "When you step inside the Discount Mall, you experience Little Village at its finest," Rey Raigoza, executive director of Little Village youth organization Urban Warriors, tells Axios.
Driving the news: The potential closing isn't stopping Urban Warriors from holding its annual Una Nochebuena event tomorrow night.
- The local charity, which mainly supports youth sports in the neighborhood, raises money to give $20 vouchers to Little Village kids for buying presents at the mall.
What they're saying: "I used to walk every other weekend to the Discount Mall to get a variety of things for the house, from bird food to toys," says Raigoza.
- "We want to share that experience with our kids and encourage empowerment of entrepreneurship in our neighborhood."
