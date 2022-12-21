Poster courtesy of Urban Warriors

This may be the Discount Mall's last Christmas.

Why it matters: The Little Village market has served as a community center for the predominantly Mexican American neighborhood since 1991. Purchased in 2019, its lease expires in January.

What they're saying: "When you step inside the Discount Mall, you experience Little Village at its finest," Rey Raigoza, executive director of Little Village youth organization Urban Warriors, tells Axios.

Driving the news: The potential closing isn't stopping Urban Warriors from holding its annual Una Nochebuena event tomorrow night.

The local charity, which mainly supports youth sports in the neighborhood, raises money to give $20 vouchers to Little Village kids for buying presents at the mall.

