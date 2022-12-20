Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Reader favorites
We asked for local gifts that you'd recommend for last-minute shoppers.
- Here are some great options, starting with our personal favorites:
🫦 Monica's choice: Delicious-smelling lip balms and moisturizers made with shea butter by local youth through a program called Ruckus Teens.
- Online ($3-$7) or at the After School Matters Gift Shop on Randolph.
🎁 Justin's choice: Anything from The Center of Order and Experimentation in West Town.
- It's a great store that serves coffee, too!
🎄 Debby D.: "Polish blown glass ornaments from the Giuseppa Collection store in The Shops at North Bridge."
🥃 Micheline M.: "There are a zillion Chicago themed gifts on Etsy! I own several but especially like these old fashioned glasses with the flag and neighborhoods."
- "Etsy is a great place for vintage Chicago souvenirs such as collectibles from Marshall Field's."
🌷 Susan B.: "Southside Blooms on the South Side teaches youth growing, arranging, and delivering flowers throughout the whole Chicagoland area. It's only $40/month! They are awesome!"
📚 Patrick C.: "If you don't mind a bit of self promotion, Jim Caulfield's and my latest Chicago-themed architectural books would make ideal gifts: ''The Space Within: Inside Great Chicago Buildings' and 'At Home in Chicago: A Living History of Domestic Architecture.'"
- "Both were the top winners at the Independent Publishers Book Awards."
Also check out our gift guides for food, home goods, books and subscriptions.
