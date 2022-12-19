Letters to Santa marathon turns 20

Improvisers sing during a recent Letters to Santa marathon. Photo courtesy of Letters to Santa.

Local improvisers and musicians start a 24-hour marathon tonight to raise money for Letters to Santa.

Why it matters: The legendary event started in 2002 by Heather Whinna, T.J. Jagodowski and other improvisers.

The marathon has included performances from celebrities like Jeff Tweedy, Billy Corgan, Steve Albini, Jack McBrayer, Susan Messing and the Upright Citizens Brigade, just to name a few.

Tweedy, Fred Armisen, Abby McEnany and Chris Kattan are going to be live on stage this year along with countless others. McBrayer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will join virtually.

Flashback: The event "started as an offhand comment I made to Andy Cobb where I told him I would improvise for 24 hours if I could," Jagodowski tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Everyone is at their best," Jagodowski says.

"There's camaraderie and there's also something magical that happens every year. It isn't recorded so it's really a once-in-a-lifetime event."

The big picture: Over the last two decades, the event has raised close to $2 million for Letters to Santa, helmed by Whinna. The charity allows improvisers and musicians to personally deliver holiday presents to needy families.

The event used to be at Second City, but has shifted to Constellation in Roscoe Village.

Details: Not everyone is on stage for the entire marathon (here's the schedule). It starts at 6pm.