Bite Club: Latkes at Steingold's Delicatessen
It's the first full day of Hanukkah, so millions are lighting candles, singing songs, playing games, praying and eating fried foods.
The bite: Naturally our thoughts turned to our favorite latkes in town, served right next to the Music Box Theatre at Steingold's Deli.
- The latke plate here feels almost like a lox plate, arriving with tomatoes, capers, sliced red onion and sour cream ($15).
- Still, it's the crunchy but tender latke that knocks our socks off. We ate one so fast that we no longer had two to photograph. Apologies.
Plus: It's the perfect snack to eat before attending a double feature of "White Christmas" and "It's A Wonderful Life" next door.
- But maybe skip the onions.
