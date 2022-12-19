2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Latkes at Steingold's Delicatessen

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a plate with a latke with onions, tomatoes and sour cream

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

It's the first full day of Hanukkah, so millions are lighting candles, singing songs, playing games, praying and eating fried foods.

The bite: Naturally our thoughts turned to our favorite latkes in town, served right next to the Music Box Theatre at Steingold's Deli.

  • The latke plate here feels almost like a lox plate, arriving with tomatoes, capers, sliced red onion and sour cream ($15).
  • Still, it's the crunchy but tender latke that knocks our socks off. We ate one so fast that we no longer had two to photograph. Apologies.

Plus: It's the perfect snack to eat before attending a double feature of "White Christmas" and "It's A Wonderful Life" next door.

  • But maybe skip the onions.

