Locals share their holiday favorites in Chicago
We shared some of our favorite local holiday traditions last week and heard back about a bunch of yours.
Light shows: Several readers, including Mary W. and Mark R., sent props to the luminous art installations and trails of Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden through Jan. 8.
- Justin's family loved touring Illumination at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, which offers magical night hikes among 50 acres of glowing trees through Jan. 7.
International trees: Erik H.'s family visits the MSI's Christmas Around the World exhibition each year, "and then we snap a selfie in front of their grand tree in the rotunda." Through Jan 8.
Caroling: Song lover Regan B. reminds folks about the free Holiday Singalong on the mezzanine level of 900 N. Michigan Ave. this Sunday at 5pm.
- Mary W. enjoys the Sing-Along "White Christmas" at the Music Box Theater, calling it "festive, fun, and a bit silly."
- Monica also digs caroling at "Songs of Good Cheer" hosted by Eric Zorn and Mary Schmich at Old Town School. Next year she'll remember to tell you in time to get tickets.
Family traditions: Reader Mary Lynn N. says her adult sons now live in Austin, Texas, and Dubuque, Iowa, but "still talk about how their best holiday memories are of Chicago."
- 🎅🏻 They include "visiting the fairytale windows at Marshall Field's, seeing Vic & Wally while waiting for the Walnut Room Tree & Santa, buying Frango Mints & ornaments for teachers."
- ⛸ "Doing Skate on State, picking out a toy or game at FAO Schwarz, traipsing around Water Tower Place & 900 N Michigan."
- 🎭 "Seeing Tuba Christmas or 'The Nutcracker' or 'A Christmas Carol' 'one more time' over those two decades.
- 🦍 Walking through Lincoln Park Zoo Lights and taking in the lights at Brookfield Zoo‘s Holiday Magic.
- 🎻 "Getting all dressed up for the Chicago Symphony holiday concert the weekend before Christmas, then a week later walking to watch the New Year's fireworks from Montrose Harbor so we did not need to drive anywhere."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.