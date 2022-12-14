Locals share their holiday favorites in Chicago

Visitors tour Illumination at The Morton Arboretum. Photo courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

We shared some of our favorite local holiday traditions last week and heard back about a bunch of yours.

Light shows: Several readers, including Mary W. and Mark R., sent props to the luminous art installations and trails of Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden through Jan. 8.

Justin's family loved touring Illumination at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, which offers magical night hikes among 50 acres of glowing trees through Jan. 7.

International trees: Erik H.'s family visits the MSI's Christmas Around the World exhibition each year, "and then we snap a selfie in front of their grand tree in the rotunda." Through Jan 8.

Caroling: Song lover Regan B. reminds folks about the free Holiday Singalong on the mezzanine level of 900 N. Michigan Ave. this Sunday at 5pm.

Mary W. enjoys the Sing-Along "White Christmas" at the Music Box Theater, calling it "festive, fun, and a bit silly."

Monica also digs caroling at "Songs of Good Cheer" hosted by Eric Zorn and Mary Schmich at Old Town School. Next year she'll remember to tell you in time to get tickets.

Family traditions: Reader Mary Lynn N. says her adult sons now live in Austin, Texas, and Dubuque, Iowa, but "still talk about how their best holiday memories are of Chicago."