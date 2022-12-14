Locals share their holiday favorites in Chicago

1 hour ago - Things to Do

Trees lit up

Visitors tour Illumination at The Morton Arboretum. Photo courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

We shared some of our favorite local holiday traditions last week and heard back about a bunch of yours.

Light shows: Several readers, including Mary W. and Mark R., sent props to the luminous art installations and trails of Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden through Jan. 8.

International trees: Erik H.'s family visits the MSI's Christmas Around the World exhibition each year, "and then we snap a selfie in front of their grand tree in the rotunda." Through Jan 8.

Caroling: Song lover Regan B. reminds folks about the free Holiday Singalong on the mezzanine level of 900 N. Michigan Ave. this Sunday at 5pm.

Family traditions: Reader Mary Lynn N. says her adult sons now live in Austin, Texas, and Dubuque, Iowa, but "still talk about how their best holiday memories are of Chicago."

  • 🎅🏻 They include "visiting the fairytale windows at Marshall Field's, seeing Vic & Wally while waiting for the Walnut Room Tree & Santa, buying Frango Mints & ornaments for teachers."
