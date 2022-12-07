Free downtown holiday thrills
We recently went downtown to check out some favorite local holiday traditions.
- You'll hear about our winter rooftop bar adventure and Christkindlmarket food picks later this week, but today, we're tackling inflation.
- Here's the 411 on free downtown holiday fun:
🛍 Marshall Field's/Macy's windows on State: The building's trumpets and lights still make for holiday magic, but the less-than-spectacular window displays this year remind us of hard times for a chain that recently closed 40 locations, including on the Magnificent Mile.
⛸ Ice skating: You can still skate in the Millennium Park rink for free as long as you bring your skates and reserve in advance. Rentals cost $16-$20.
- The fabulous Maggie Daley ribbon also offers free skating Monday through Thursday, but you must make reservations.
- Skate times at the rest of the Chicago Park District outdoor rinks.
🎄 Best tree: You can tour sparkly trees all over — from Millennium Park to pretty much every skyscraper and hotel lobby — but our favorite stands at the entrance to the Wrigley Building (your favorite downtown building).
- In the building and plaza, you'll find serenading buskers, global pop-up stores and the Wings of Mexico sculpture, where anyone can become a Christmas angel.
- Plus a new Lou Malnati's in the building sends delicious pizza smells wafting through the plaza.
📬 What are your favorite local holiday traditions, free or not? Email [email protected] for a list we're sharing next week!
