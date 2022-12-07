Free downtown holiday thrills

Justin and Monica pose in front of the Wrigley Building tree. Photo courtesy of a considerate tourist who agreed to take our photo and not run away with the phone

We recently went downtown to check out some favorite local holiday traditions.

You'll hear about our winter rooftop bar adventure and Christkindlmarket food picks later this week, but today, we're tackling inflation.

Here's the 411 on free downtown holiday fun:

🛍 Marshall Field's/Macy's windows on State: The building's trumpets and lights still make for holiday magic, but the less-than-spectacular window displays this year remind us of hard times for a chain that recently closed 40 locations, including on the Magnificent Mile.

Double selfie on State Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

⛸ Ice skating: You can still skate in the Millennium Park rink for free as long as you bring your skates and reserve in advance. Rentals cost $16-$20.

The fabulous Maggie Daley ribbon also offers free skating Monday through Thursday, but you must make reservations.

Skate times at the rest of the Chicago Park District outdoor rinks.

🎄 Best tree: You can tour sparkly trees all over — from Millennium Park to pretty much every skyscraper and hotel lobby — but our favorite stands at the entrance to the Wrigley Building (your favorite downtown building).

In the building and plaza, you'll find serenading buskers, global pop-up stores and the Wings of Mexico sculpture, where anyone can become a Christmas angel.

Plus a new Lou Malnati's in the building sends delicious pizza smells wafting through the plaza.

Justin takes flight at the Wings of Mexico sculpture on Michigan Avenue. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

📬 What are your favorite local holiday traditions, free or not? Email [email protected] for a list we're sharing next week!