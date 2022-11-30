38 mins ago - Sports
3 intriguing men's college hoops games in Illinois this season
College basketball is back.
- To celebrate, we made a short list of the most intriguing men's hoops matchups in Illinois this season.
1. DePaul vs. Villanova
Villanova has beaten DePaul a mind-boggling 20 straight times. Maybe things will change this year.
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 8pm
- Location: Wintrust Arena
- Ways to watch: TV: CBS Sports Network, tickets available here.
2. Illinois vs. Indiana
Illinois and Indiana should both be in the mix (along with Michigan) to contend for the conference title this season.
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30pm
- Location: State Farm Center, Champaign
- Ways to watch: TV: FS1, tickets available here.
3. Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton
This should be an entertaining Atlantic 10 clash. The Ramblers are hoping to reach the NCAA tournament for the third straight season, and Dayton is expected to be the best team in the conference.
- Date: Friday, Feb. 17, 6pm
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Arena, Chicago
- Ways to watch: TV: ESPN2, tickets available here.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.