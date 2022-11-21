34 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Cà Phê Sữa Đá at VietFive
👋 Hey, it's Justin! As the cold weather descends upon our area, check out the new coffee shop in the West Loop, VietFive.
- It specializes in Vietnamese coffee, which is usually made with a much darker roast and mixed with condensed milk.
Details: VietFive grows, harvests and imports the Vietnamese Robusta bean from owner Tuan Huynh's family farm in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam.
- The bean boasts lower calories with almost double the caffeine as the more mainstream Arabica bean.
- There's food, too, includingb Bánh mì empanadas that come with pork, chicken or tofu.
My choice: The iced Cà Phê Sữa Đá with condensed milk.
- It's a delicious, sweet drink with a nice caffeinated punch.
- If you love sweet potatoes and purple drinks, they also have an Ube latte.
If you go: 1116 West Madison Street. Open daily at 8am.
