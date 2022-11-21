👋 Hey, it's Justin! As the cold weather descends upon our area, check out the new coffee shop in the West Loop, VietFive.

It specializes in Vietnamese coffee, which is usually made with a much darker roast and mixed with condensed milk.

Details: VietFive grows, harvests and imports the Vietnamese Robusta bean from owner Tuan Huynh's family farm in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam.

The bean boasts lower calories with almost double the caffeine as the more mainstream Arabica bean.

There's food, too, includingb Bánh mì empanadas that come with pork, chicken or tofu.

My choice: The iced Cà Phê Sữa Đá with condensed milk.

It's a delicious, sweet drink with a nice caffeinated punch.

If you love sweet potatoes and purple drinks, they also have an Ube latte.

If you go: 1116 West Madison Street. Open daily at 8am.