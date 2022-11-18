Eat Their Lunch: Atlanta Falcons
The Bears play the Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.
- To give us the goods on an authentic Atlanta pregame spread, we turned to Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley, Emma Hurt and Ross Terrell!
- We've been waiting for this one all year 😋.
Lemon Pepper Wet: This is the option that comes to mind for most Atlantans when asked about football-watching food. The wings — flats if you can get 'em — shot to national stardom thanks to Donald Glover's "Atlanta."
- Be prepared: There are several ways you can approach making them. Here are a few.
- If you'd like to achieve legend level among your friends, next time get some wings shipped from the Magic City Kitchen (yes, that Magic City).
Pimento cheese: This is a personal capital-s Southern favorite, which we have anecdotally learned that Northern states, frankly, don't know how to make. (It's OK, we barely gave Chicago pizza a go and have since adopted Detroit-style.)
Deviled eggs: This party dish combines two basic Southern food groups — mayonnaise and eggs — and is usually found not far from the pimento cheese on a well-executed table scape.
- For extra credit, opt for Duke's mayo. Serve them to guests in a special deviled eggs platter and you've achieved "Designing Women" status.
Coca-Cola: None of this "Pepsi" stuff.
As for the game, the Falcons get an up-close and personal look at Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the potential franchise player they passed on in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Fields is a Kennesaw, Ga., native and played at UGA for one season before transferring to Ohio State.
- Many fans in Atlanta wanted to see the Falcons draft Fields as the quarterback to lead the team after Matt Ryan. But they took tight end Kyle Pitts instead.
- This will be the first time Fields has played an NFL game in his home state.
