Day trip to Carriage House Ciders in Michigan
👋 Hey, it's Monica. Last weekend I dropped by Carriage House Ciders in Benton Harbor, Mich., to visit former Chicago Tribune restaurant critic and current hard cider maker Paula Camp.
- I'd written about her career and gender transition for Chicago Magazine earlier this year and wanted to see how it was going.
What they're saying: "We've pressed over 40 varieties of local heirloom apples and almost doubled our capacity this year," Camp said, noting big sales at St. Joseph Farmers Market.
- "We'll be pressing apples for a few more weeks now," Camp said looking at a big pallet of garnet fruits that weren't going to press themselves.
The intrigue: Camp says she still has late fall slots for the Crush Experience, where visitors sample European-style ciders, make their own and stay for a farmhouse meal in their Victorian home.
Of note: You can also find Carriage House Cider online and in local stores and restaurants.
