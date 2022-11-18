Day trip to Carriage House Ciders in Michigan

Freshly pressed apple juice to be made into cider. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Last weekend I dropped by Carriage House Ciders in Benton Harbor, Mich., to visit former Chicago Tribune restaurant critic and current hard cider maker Paula Camp.

I'd written about her career and gender transition for Chicago Magazine earlier this year and wanted to see how it was going.

What they're saying: "We've pressed over 40 varieties of local heirloom apples and almost doubled our capacity this year," Camp said, noting big sales at St. Joseph Farmers Market.

"We'll be pressing apples for a few more weeks now," Camp said looking at a big pallet of garnet fruits that weren't going to press themselves.

Apples go into the hopper for pressing at Carriage House. Photo: Monica Eng

The intrigue: Camp says she still has late fall slots for the Crush Experience, where visitors sample European-style ciders, make their own and stay for a farmhouse meal in their Victorian home.

Of note: You can also find Carriage House Cider online and in local stores and restaurants.