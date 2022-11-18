27 mins ago - Things to Do

Day trip to Carriage House Ciders in Michigan

Monica Eng
Photo of a glass of wine.

Freshly pressed apple juice to be made into cider. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Last weekend I dropped by Carriage House Ciders in Benton Harbor, Mich., to visit former Chicago Tribune restaurant critic and current hard cider maker Paula Camp.

  • I'd written about her career and gender transition for Chicago Magazine earlier this year and wanted to see how it was going.

What they're saying: "We've pressed over 40 varieties of local heirloom apples and almost doubled our capacity this year," Camp said, noting big sales at St. Joseph Farmers Market.

  • "We'll be pressing apples for a few more weeks now," Camp said looking at a big pallet of garnet fruits that weren't going to press themselves.
Photo of a man pouring apples into a mixer.
Apples go into the hopper for pressing at Carriage House. Photo: Monica Eng

The intrigue: Camp says she still has late fall slots for the Crush Experience, where visitors sample European-style ciders, make their own and stay for a farmhouse meal in their Victorian home.

Of note: You can also find Carriage House Cider online and in local stores and restaurants.

Photo of three people posing for a picture in a barn.
Paula Camp and Mary Connors take Monica on a tour of the cidery last weekend. Photo: Colin McMahon
