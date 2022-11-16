Latest Lyric Opera show a lusty romp

Kathryn Lewek and Lawrence Brownlee in Le Comte Ory at Lyric Opera. Photo: Todd Rosenberg, courtesy of Lyric Opera

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Last weekend I saw Rossini's comedy "Le Comte Ory" at Lyric Opera.

The plot: The virtuous Countess Adéle and her female courtiers lock themselves in a castle while the men fight in the Crusades. Count Ory disguises himself to break into the castle and seduce the countess.

The intrigue: The diverse cast features dashing bel canto tenor Lawrence Brownlee in the lead role and soprano Kathryn Lewek as the secretly lusty countess, while Kayleigh Decker plays the cross-dressing page Isolier.

Spoiler alert: The three of them finish the show together in bed.

The bottom line: If my high school music class had seen "Le Comte Ory" instead of "La Boheme" during our field trip to the Lyric, it would have produced more young opera lovers.

If you go: Tickets start at $40 through Nov. 26.